Poll workers needed for Charleston County November elections

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration (BEVR) is in need of poll workers for November 2 municipal elections.

Poll workers will greet voters, distribute Provisional/Emergency and Failsafe Provisional ballots, and provide general assistance to voters.

According to BEVR, pay is $135 for Poll Managers and $195 for Clerks of the Precinct for each election worked.

Applicants are required to be:

A registered voter in Charleston County or an adjoining county (Dorchester, Berkeley, Georgetown or Colleton County). Students ages 16 and 17 may apply as well, even if they are not registered voters.

Willing and able to attend a Poll Manager Training Session (two to three hours in length) and pass an online certification test.

Prepared to work the entire Election Day, from 6:00 a.m. until approximately 7:30 p.m.

Non-partisan and neutral when working an election.

Clerks of the Precinct should have prior experience.

The deadline to apply is October 19.