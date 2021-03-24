Pop-up produce giveaways happening at Charleston County Libraries

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Libraries (CCPL) and Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFD) are hosting three upcoming pop-up produce giveaways at branches throughout the county.

The next event is Friday, March 26 at the McClellanville Library. It will begin at 10:00 a.m.

On Wednesday, March 31, the Cooper River Memorial Library will host the event, which begins at 2:00 p.m.

On Monday, April 5, an event will be held at St. Paul’s Hollywood Library beginning at 10:00 a.m.

The drive-thru events are first-come, first-served.