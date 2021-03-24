Pop-up produce giveaways happening at Charleston County Libraries

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Via CCPL

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Libraries (CCPL) and Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFD) are hosting three upcoming pop-up produce giveaways at branches throughout the county.

The next event is Friday, March 26 at the McClellanville Library. It will begin at 10:00 a.m.

On Wednesday, March 31, the Cooper River Memorial Library will host the event, which begins at 2:00 p.m.

On Monday, April 5, an event will be held at St. Paul’s Hollywood Library beginning at 10:00 a.m.

The drive-thru events are first-come, first-served.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES