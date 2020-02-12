Technical issues cause delay at SC Port terminal gates, officials say

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Gates will not open for two Lowcountry terminals due to so-called technical issues.

The South Carolina Ports Authority announced gates for the Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant and the North Charleston Terminal will not open until noon on Wednesday, February 12th.

Port officials say they are working to fix “technical issues.”

Gates will remain open until midnight due to the delay.

Trucks are being asked to turn around here at the Wando Welch terminal in Mount pleasant. Both this terminal and the N Chas terminal gates are delayed and will not open until noon. Expect major delays in your morning commute if you travel through this area. @WCBD pic.twitter.com/vMJE1pKxdU — Olivia Parsons (@oliviaparsonstv) February 12, 2020

In the past, issues with port gates opening late caused traffic backups on Long Point Road and I-526.

The City of North Charleston says you can also expect heavy traffic on Remount Road.

Port officials say they are working diligently to correct the issue.