CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A portion of Broad Street will be closed in November due to roadwork.

According to the City of Charleston, the intersection of Rutledge Avenue and Broad Street will be closed starting Monday for stormwater pipe repairs.

Motorists traveling east on Broad Street will be rerouted around Colonial Lake.

Motorists traveling west on Broad Street will still be able to travel on Broad Street during the repair.

Pipe repairs are expected to be completed by November 24.