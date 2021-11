NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is responding to a fatal Monday evening auto-pedestrian collision that has shut down a portion of Dorchester Road.

As of 6:30 p.m., Dorchester Road eastbound at Foxwood is shut down.

NCPD said that the pedestrian, a man, died as a result of his injuries. Delays are expected in the area.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.