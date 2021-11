AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The Awendaw McClellanville Fire Department (AMFD) is responding to a Monday evening multi-vehicle collision that has shut down a portion of Highway 17.

According to AMFD, all lanes of Highway 17 north near Jenkins Hill Road are closed as of 6:41 p.m.

Two of the cars involved in the crash rolled over.

Crews have not indicated when the road will reopen.

