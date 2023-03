AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – A portion of Highway 17 southbound was shut down Monday evening as crews responded to a rollover crash with ejection.

According to the Awendaw McClellanville Fire District (AMFD), the incident happened on Highway 17 South near Buck Hall Road.

Both lanes of Highway 17 south were shut down around 6:30 p.m.

