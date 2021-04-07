Nearly 24 hours later, ‘distraught man’ that damaged King Street business being taken for medical evaluation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – UPDATE:

The Charleston Police Department announced around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday that the individual is in custody and is being taken to MUSC for evaluation. The roadway is expected to reopen soon.

ORIGINAL:

The Charleston Police Department (CPD) has closed a portion of King Street for the second time in less than 24 hours as they respond to a ‘distraught man’ inside of a business at 687 King Street.

King Street between Carolina and Line is closed as of 6:20 p.m. Wednesday. Pedestrians and drivers should avoid the area.

Police first closed the area around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday because the man was smashing doors and throwing bottles out of his business, Martha’s Rock n’ Roll Spirits.

CPD said that the situation was resolved early Tuesday morning, when the man left the business and drove away on his own.

He returned Wednesday afternoon, and police monitored the situation without closing the area down until early evening.

