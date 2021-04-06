Portion of King Street closed as CPD responds to “distraught individual”

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking drivers to avoid a portion of King Street as crews respond to a Tuesday night incident involving a “distraught individual.”
King Street between Carolina and Columbus is currently closed to traffic as of 9:37 p.m. Tuesday.
The exact location of the incident is 687 King Street, which Google Maps identifies as a liquor/convenience store next to Recovery Room.
Limited details are available at this time. We will provide updates as more details become available.
