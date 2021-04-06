Portion of King Street closed as CPD responds to “distraught individual”

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking drivers to avoid a portion of King Street as crews respond to a Tuesday night incident involving a “distraught individual.”

King between Carolina and Columbus is closed to motorists because 1st responders are on scene for an incident at 687 King Street. Motorists are asked to avoid the area until further notice. #chsnews #chstrfc — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) April 7, 2021

King Street between Carolina and Columbus is currently closed to traffic as of 9:37 p.m. Tuesday.

The exact location of the incident is 687 King Street, which Google Maps identifies as a liquor/convenience store next to Recovery Room.

Limited details are available at this time. We will provide updates as more details become available.