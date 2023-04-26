UPDATE: The road was reopened at 11:15 a.m., according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- A portion of Main Road on Johns Island was closed Wednesday morning following a multi-vehicle crash, according to the St. Johns Fire District (STJFD).

The crash happened near STJFD Fire Station 7 in the 1100 block of Main Road shortly before 10:00 a.m., according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the crash caused emergency traffic lights to fall, blocking the road. The road is closed in both directions as crews await repairs.

Some minor injures were reported in the crash.

Drivers should find an alternate route.

This story is developing. Count on 2 for updates.