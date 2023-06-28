CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) closed a portion of Maybank Highway near the Stono River Bridge Wednesday evening due to a collision with injuries.

CPD said that the road was closed for traffic going towards John’s Island as of 9:40 p.m., but the road was reopened around 15 minutes later.

A second collision was reported shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Maybank Road and Headquarters Plantation Drive.

The road was closed for traffic going towards Johns Island.

CPD is asking drivers to use an alternate route. There is no estimate for when the road will reopen.

