MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A portion of Rifle Range Road was closed Thursday evening as the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) responded to a collision in which a car rolled over.

According to MPPD, Rifle Range Road between Hamlin Road and Six Mile Road closed in both directions around 5:00 p.m. It reopened 45 minutes later.

Southbound traffic was routed onto Hamlin Road and northbound traffic was routed onto Six Mile Road.

