Ports of Charleston saw record-breaking cargo throughput in January

A sign marks the site of a new South Carolina Ports Authority terminal named for longtime state Sen. Hugh Leatherman on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in North Charleston, S.C. Currently, the International Longshoremen’s Association is calling on the Biden administration for help resolving a labor dispute at the terminal. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Ports Authority on Tuesday reported a record number of containers handled at the Ports of Charleston over the month of January.

Statewide, SC Ports handled 117,181 loaded imports in January, which is an increase of 23% from last year.

Wando Welch Terminal, North Charleston Terminal, and Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal handled 226,515 twenty-foot equivalent container units in January, which is up 4.7% from the previous year.

SC Ports CEO Jim Newsome said that the ports have “invested strategically in port infrastructure” and are “deploying creative solutions” to content with supply chain bottlenecks that have rocked the industry.

Despite mitigating measures, Newsome acknowledged that “the global supply chain continues to see great strain from handling unprecedented amounts of cargo.”

Still, January was the eleventh straight month of monthly year-over-year container records.