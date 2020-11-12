Portuguese man o’ war spotted on Sullivan’s Island this week

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Several Portuguese man o’ war were discovered on Sullivan’s Island on Wednesday. Check out these photos sent to us from Donald Benton.

While the Portuguese man o’ war may look pretty, it can pack a powerful sting through its long venomous tentacles. The stings typically cause red welts on the skin that can last up to three days.

The pain usually subsides after three hours.

Wind and tidal conditions often push them close to the beach or cause them to wash ashore.

Visitors should use caution in the ocean and on the beach to avoid contact with the hydrozoan. If you see one, call for an officer through Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.

