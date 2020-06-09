Portuguese man o’ war spotted on Sullivan’s Island

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Sullivan’s Island Police Department discovered a Portuguese man o’ war on the beach Tuesday afternoon.

Town officials say the marine hydrozoan was in the area of Station 15 Street. There were no other man o’ wars observed and no stings reported.

While the Portuguese man o’ war may look pretty, it can pack a powerful sting through its long venomous tentacles. The stings typically cause red welts on the skin that can last up to three days.

The pain usually subsides after three hours.

Wind and tidal conditions often push them close to the beach or cause them to wash ashore.

There were also reports of the Portuguese man o’ war on Folly Beach last week.

Visitors should use cation in the ocean and on the beach to avoid contact with the hydrozoan.

If you see one, call for an officer through Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.