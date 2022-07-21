CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating an accidental shooting that left a teenager dead near North Charleston early Thursday morning.

Charleston County deputies responded to a home on Pinehurst Street near North Oakridge Circle shortly before 4:00 a.m. after receiving a report of a person who had been shot.

Deputies found a teenager suffering from a gunshot wound. The teenager was taken to a hospital where he later died.

“According to preliminary information developed early in the investigation, the shooting appears accidental at this time,” said Andrew Knapp, a spokesman for the Charleston County Sherriff’s Office.

The teen’s name has not yet been released.