Post-Dorian clean-up process taking place in James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – James Island residents are currently cleaning up their area after Hurricane Dorian.

Charleston County Public Works crews began operations in James Island at 7:00 AM on Friday, September 6.

They’ve been cleaning up broken trees, branches in roads, and hanging power lines.

Crews say they’ve prepared to work all weekend.

They’re asking people to be patient and be mindful of workers on the roads during this clean-up process.

“We just ask everybody to pay attention to what’s in front of them and when they see emergency vehicles just stop well back until we can get it cleared.” David Cusick, Charleston County Public Works Foreman

Charleston County officials want remind people if debris has fallen on your property then you must clean it up yourself or call a contractor to assist you.