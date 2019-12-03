Potential Citadel Mall Epic Center determined by re-zoning vote

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – Charleston City Council met today to discuss a zoning ordinance to grant the Citadel Mall’s Epic Center construction.

The bill calls to change the zone map so that properties on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard and Orleans Road be rezoned from general business to planned unit development.

Citadel Mall will have an additional 53-acres to construct the Epic Center.

The Epic Center is planned to be a dense mixed-use environment which would allow the property to diversify between retail, office or housing space.

The Epic Center will provide new housing opportunities, different restaurant options, and more jobs.

Citadel Mall ownership also plans to create new streets, sidewalks, and bikeways which will provide connectivity to the new project and promote health and wellbeing.

Creating new jobs is a large part of the new development plan since 84% of West Ashley residents work outside of West Ashley.

Since 2008, the interior mall property tax has decreased by $600,000 with surrounding properties following the same pattern. Citadel Mall owners hope the Epic Center will increase the area tax base.

The planned unit development was shaped by the West Ashley revitalization plan which seeks to conserve environmental resources, improve the physical design of the development, and spur economic investment.