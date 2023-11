NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) issued a traffic alert for Ashley Phosphate Road at I-26 on Monday after a commercial vehicle struck powerlines.

According to the agency, the intersection is closed to traffic while crews respond to the scene. Drivers are being rerouted until further notice.

No information has been given about the driver’s identity or if they were injured.

This is a developing story. Count on 2 for more updates.