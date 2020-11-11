Power outage impacting over 2,400 people in Park West

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – According to the Dominion Energy website, some 2,460 people are without power in Park West as of 9:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The outage mostly impacts Park West, with some areas of Dunes West affected as well.

Currently, there is no indication as to when power will be restored. It is also unclear what caused the outage.

Dominion Energy says that crews are working to restore power.

