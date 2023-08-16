CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds of Downtown Charleston residents were without power Wednesday night after strong storms moved through the area.
261 Dominion Energy customers were without power as of 10:30 p.m., according to Dominion’s outage tracker.
The impacted area was roughly between Radcliffe Street and Calhoun Street from St. Philip Street to past Meeting Street.
The estimated restoration time is 1:00 a.m. Thursday.
News 2 has reached out to Dominion Energy for more information on the cause of the outage.
Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.