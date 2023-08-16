CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds of Downtown Charleston residents were without power Wednesday night after strong storms moved through the area.

261 Dominion Energy customers were without power as of 10:30 p.m., according to Dominion’s outage tracker.

Via Dominion Energy

The impacted area was roughly between Radcliffe Street and Calhoun Street from St. Philip Street to past Meeting Street.

The estimated restoration time is 1:00 a.m. Thursday.

News 2 has reached out to Dominion Energy for more information on the cause of the outage.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.