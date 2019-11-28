NCPD’s pre-Thanksgiving checkpoints results in 95 citations, 1 DUI arrest

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Holiday checkpoints in North Charleston resulted in more than 90 citations and warnings being issued the night before Thanksgiving.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department conducted the checkpoints on what is known as ‘Blackout Wednesday,’ a night when many head to bars and become heavily intoxicated ahead of the holiday.

Law enforcement agencies are trying to stop the trend because it leads to an uptick in DUI related deaths and crashes.

During the enforcement, officers say they issued 95 total warnings and citations and arrested one person for driving under the influence. Four additional arrest warrants were served during the checks.

Police say a large number of marijuana and cocaine were seized during the Thanksgiving Eve blitz.

They say an estimated 300 vehicles came through checkpoints on Cross County Road and Ashley Phosphate Road. “We feel like it was a good operation and thankful that most of the drivers we encountered were obeying all traffic laws,” the department said.