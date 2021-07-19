Preliminary findings of North Charleston Police Department Racial Bias Audit released

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – CNA, the third-party organization hired to conduct the Racial Bias Audit of the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD), released preliminary findings of the investigation Monday, giving the public a chance to provide input.

CNA reviewed “community engagement programming documents, strategic plans, training lesson plans, training curriculum, general orders, department data, and sentiments from interviews with community members and NCPD personnel and community listening sessions.”

The audit found that “racial disparities are present in many of NCPD’s interactions with the community, indicative of potential systemic, organizational, or individual bias, and these disparities are deeply felt by the community.”

It also highlighted “substantial concerns regarding NCPD’s police presence and perceived over-enforcement of certain individuals, community groups, and neighborhoods,” as well as NCPD’s lack of “proper translation services and information for Spanish-speaking residents in the community.”

NCPD Chief Reggie Burgess responded, acknowledging the implicit bias in every individual. However, he said that NCPD is on the right track.

CNA agreed that NCPD is doing well in some areas, highlighting the agency’s “strong commitment to hiring and retaining personnel that reflect the ethnic, racial, and gender composition of the North Charleston community,” the “plan to specifically recruit women and people of color,” and the community’s “high confidence in Chief Burgess and his abilities to meaningfully engage with the community.”

CNA will hold community presentations and question and answer sessions on the following dates: