Preliminary racial bias audit report of Charleston PD released

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is releasing the preliminary of CNA’s Racial Bias Audit of the Charleston Police Department.

It will be followed by a 30-day community review and comment period before CNA finalizes its report, according to the news release.

Mayor John Tecklenburg along with Police Chief Luther Reynolds issued the following joint statement:

“This preliminary report is a critical step in the Charleston Police Department’s ongoing efforts to protect and serve all our citizens with dignity and respect. In it, you will find a thorough assessment of where we’ve been, where we are, and even more important, where we’re going, with a series of thoughtful recommendations for improvement in departmental policies, procedures, training and more. On behalf of our city, we embrace these preliminary findings, and look forward to hearing more from our community during the review process.” – Mayor John J. Tecklenburg and Police Chief Luther Reynolds

Click here to read the report

The goals and objectives of the audit: