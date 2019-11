CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) -On Tuesday, polls will finally be open across the lowcountry for voters to chose their new elected officials.

Polls will open from 7am to 7pm on November 5th.

Before showing up to vote, remember to bring a photo ID and your voter registration.

Each precinct will have its own respected location on election day.

To find the location closest to you, follow the link here

Locations will be listed under the general category on the home screen.