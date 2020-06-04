Live Now
George Floyd memorial service in Minneapolis

Preparing pets for hurricane season

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society wants to make sure that pet owners are prepared for what is expected to be a very active hurricane season.

Experts recommend taking the following precautions:

  1. When making emergency plans, take into account all animals (pets, farm animals, and livestock).
  2. Create an emergency kit for each pet: include food, water, medications, leashes, harnesses, and comfort items.
  3. Keep digital photos and records.
  4. Do your research: if you evacuate to a hotel or rental property, ensure that it accepts pets. While it is ideal to have a location that you know accepts pets in mind, many places make accommodations for hurricanes, so it is worth calling to double check if you are in a pinch.
  5. Update vaccinations, microchip information, and tags ASAP.

The Charleston Animal Society suggests having a “Plan A” and a “Plan B” for your family and your pets.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES