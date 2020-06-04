Preparing pets for hurricane season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society wants to make sure that pet owners are prepared for what is expected to be a very active hurricane season.
Experts recommend taking the following precautions:
- When making emergency plans, take into account all animals (pets, farm animals, and livestock).
- Create an emergency kit for each pet: include food, water, medications, leashes, harnesses, and comfort items.
- Keep digital photos and records.
- Do your research: if you evacuate to a hotel or rental property, ensure that it accepts pets. While it is ideal to have a location that you know accepts pets in mind, many places make accommodations for hurricanes, so it is worth calling to double check if you are in a pinch.
- Update vaccinations, microchip information, and tags ASAP.
The Charleston Animal Society suggests having a “Plan A” and a “Plan B” for your family and your pets.