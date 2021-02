McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Forest Service will be conducting a prescribed burn in McClellanville on Wednesday.

According to the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, the burning will happen at Old Georgetown Road and Tibwin Road.

About 363 acres will be burned for hazard reduction.

If you live, work, or travel in the area, you will see and smell the smoke.