Preservation Society of Charleston announces Centennial Campaign

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Preservation Society of Charleston (PSC) on Wednesday announced the fundraising progress of their Centennial Campaign, which celebrates 100 years of protecting and preserving the community, and collects funds to ensure 100 years more.



Via PSC

Chairman of the Board of the Preservation Society, Betsy Cahill, said that the group “decided early on that [they] wanted to celebrate [their] milestone anniversary by securing the future of this organization.”

The campaign is nearing its $6 million goal, having already raised $5.6 million.

The funds are being distributed among four areas:

$3 million will go towards supporting additional advocacy staff.

$1.5 million will go to the Preservation Defense Fund for “targeted public relations campaigns or litigation.”

$1 million will go towards technology improvements.

$500,000 will go towards an Operational Reserve Fund “to offset the challenges of the pandemic and to launch some long-planned initiatives.”

Executive Director Kristopher King explained that the funds “will be essential for expanded advocacy and outreach throughout the Charleston area, ensuring that [they] can keep Charleston not only a beautiful place to visit, but an incredible place to live.”