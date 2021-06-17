President Biden remembers Emanuel 9 six years later

FILE – In this June 18, 2015, file photo, mourners pass by a makeshift memorial on the sidewalk in front of the Mother Emanuel AME Church following the shooting of nine Black parishioners in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a bill making June 19, “Juneteenth,” a federal holiday. During his speech, he remarked on the symbolism of signing the bill on the sixth anniversary of the massacre at Mother Emanuel AME Church.

“It’s a reminder that our work to root out hate never ends,” President Biden said, “because hate only hides, it never fully goes away, it hides.”

Following that ceremony, President Biden once again acknowledged the anniversary of the shooting that took the lives of nine churchgoers .

Today marks six years since a white supremacist took nine precious lives at Mother Emanuel in an act of domestic terrorism.



We must honor their lives with action, including reducing gun violence and addressing domestic terrorism. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 17, 2021

President Biden went on to say “we must honor [the victims’] lives with action, including reducing gun violence and addressing domestic terrorism.”