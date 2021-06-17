President Biden remembers Emanuel 9 six years later

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a bill making June 19, “Juneteenth,” a federal holiday. During his speech, he remarked on the symbolism of signing the bill on the sixth anniversary of the massacre at Mother Emanuel AME Church.
“It’s a reminder that our work to root out hate never ends,” President Biden said, “because hate only hides, it never fully goes away, it hides.”
Following that ceremony, President Biden once again acknowledged the anniversary of the shooting that took the lives of nine churchgoers .
He put out a statement on Twitter, calling it an “act of domestic terrorism.”
President Biden went on to say “we must honor [the victims’] lives with action, including reducing gun violence and addressing domestic terrorism.”
