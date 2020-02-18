PREVIEW: One week until Charleston Democratic Presidential Debate

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – Charleston is set to host the democratic presidential debate one week from Tuesday.

The debate will be held at the Gaillard Center on Tuesday, February 25th at 8 p.m.

City of Charleston Chief of Police Luther Reynolds advises those who are not participating or attending the debate to avoid the surrounding areas of the Gaillard Center.

” There will be no parking there for that day so there’s some impact on the city employees in particular and visitors to the Gaillard. The parking garage will be closed beginning in the morning and through the rest of the day,” said Reynolds.

In addition, some surrounding streets will also be closed to traffic.

The City of Charleston police department will be working with the secret service and other local agencies to provide security for the event.

There are no public tickets to purchase for attendance at the event.

“There are so many candidates on the stage and so many hosts that honestly most of the tickets will be taken care of that way. There may be a few more tickets that end up coming available. They’re free tickets and they’re likely going to go to the top volunteers for the party and campaign,” said Colleen Condon, Charleston County Democratic Party Chair.

Volunteers are no longer needed as the Charleston County Democratic Party had to turn people away since they had over 750 people volunteer for the event.

There are several events that the public is able to attend the week of the debate including a First in the South Dinner and an official watch party.

You can visit the Charleston County Democratic Party’s website for more information on events and the debate.