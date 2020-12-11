Princeton Review ranks Charleston School of Law among top 10 law schools with greatest resources for women

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston School of Law was recently ranked the eighth best law school in the nation in terms of resources for women, according to the Princeton Review.

Over half of the school’s population is women, something in which President Ed Bell takes great pride:

“Not too long ago, men greatly outnumbered women in juris doctor programs. At our school, we are proud that women make up a majority of our student body.”

Charleston School of Law was awarded a spot in the top 10 “based on student answers to a survey question on whether all students are afforded equal treatment by students and faculty regardless of their gender.”

Bell said that the response “shows [their] commitment to providing equal opportunities and inclusive support for women and will go a long way to equaling out the historical gender gap in the law profession.”

Dean Larry Cunningham said “I am delighted that Princeton Review has recognized what everyone at Charleston School of Law already knows: that we have a supportive environment for all students, faculty, and staff.”

The school also received high marks “for having professors that are interesting and accessible.” Interesting teachers were rated “based on how students rate the quality of teaching.” Accessible teachers were ranked based on their “willingness to support and help students as they pursue their legal education.”

Over 14,000 students at 164 law schools across the country were surveyed as part of The Princeton Review’s 2021 Best Law Schools project.