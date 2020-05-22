Professional tennis returns to Charleston in June

Shelby Rogers, of the United States, serves to Sara Errani, of Italy, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – After a monthslong live-sports drought, the largest tennis event since the start of COVID-19 shutdowns is coming to Charleston, June 23-28.

LTP Daniel Island will host a women’s tennis tournament, the Credit One Bank Invitational, which will be played without fans. The Tennis Channel will broadcast the event, which is composed of 16 singles matches and eight doubles matches.

Some notable participants include US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, and Olympic Gold Medalist, Bethanie Mattek-Sands. Mattek-Sands said that the players will “fill the sporting world with hope again and show [their] gratitude and appreciation for all essential workers around the world, especially in Charleston.”

Sloane Stephens, Madison Keys, Victoria Azarenka, Amanda Anisimova, Monica Puig, Ajla Tomljanovic, Danielle Collins, Alison Riske, Shelby Rogers, Genie Bouchard, Jennifer Brady, Leylah Fernandez and Emma Navarro complete the roster.

The event will donate half of the proceeds to MUSC healthcare workers, who are heavily involved in the execution of the tournament. They will be on hand to ensure “a secure environment for all players and staff through…health and safety protocols.”

Ben Navarro, owner of Charleston Tennis LLC, said that the event “will help accomplish three very critical things: First, it is a tangible way to show the world we are able to bring back live sports for public enjoyment; Second, it allows our community and tennis fans all over to support the tennis professionals whose opportunities to compete this year have been severely limited; Third, it helps us show our frontline medical professionals how much we care.”

Governor Henry McMaster weighed in as well, saying that this is an opportunity for SC to show the world “how to safely integrate live sports back into our culture” and “an extraordinary example of perseverance and leadership.”