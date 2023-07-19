CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State Representative Wendell Gilliard and other Lowcountry community leaders will host an emergency air conditioner giveaway on Saturday, July 22.

The event is happening Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the Lowes off of Glenn McConnell in West Ashley.

Air conditioners will be given out to the first 135 cars in line.

As temperatures are expected to reach the triple digits with dangerously high heat index values, Gilliard said he hopes the giveaway will bring some relief to the community.

“It is extremely dangerous,” Gilliard said. “Please check on the senior citizens. As you well know, we are in not double digits, but triple digit heat temperatures.”

Fans will also be given out during Saturday’s event.