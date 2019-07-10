Project Cool Breeze ready for 2nd distribution of the summer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This year marks 20 years for Project Cool Breeze. It’s a city-wide initiative to make sure all senior citizens have air conditions during the hot summer months.

The second distribution of the year will take place on Wednesday.

State Representative Wendell Gilliard started the program back in 1999 while serving on Charleston City Council.

Since then, he said doctors now call him when their patients do not have A/C and those people are prioritized to receive one.

“As you well know, here we are in triple digits when it comes to the heat index in Charleston. As the heat goes up, the calls come in and we need the people to keep sending in the donations to Project Cool Breeze to help our seniors,” he said. “It’s always a blessing when we can give away 100 ACs at one distribution.”

Wednesday’s distribution runs from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Lowe’s in West Ashley.

It is only for the 100 senior citizens who applied and were selected to receive air conditioners.