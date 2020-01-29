Project Managers discuss proposed plans for widening Glenn McConnell Parkway on Wednesday

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – You will have the chance to weigh-in on proposed plans to widen Glenn McConnell Parkway in West Ashley on Wednesday.

The plan is to convert the road into six lanes and relieve traffic congestion.

Project Managers say the two additional lanes would be between Bees Ferry Road and Magwood Drive. It would also improve bike and pedestrian facilities.

The plan includes a new multi-use path that pedestrians could safely access from the railway.

Right now, 35,000 people travel Glenn McConnell each day. That number is expected to increase by nearly 60,000 by 2040.

“So, it’s a capacity project that we’re looking to present an update to the public. We’ve got our plans to about 70-percent completion, so we’re wanting to show those exhibits to the public and invite them to give us their feedback,” said Sunshine Trakas, project manager.

During Wednesday’s meeting, you would have the chance to meet one-on-one with the project team. It runs from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Media Center on the second floor of West Ashley High School.