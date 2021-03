CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A group known as ‘Unmask Charleston’ on Saturday held a protest in Downtown Charleston against mask mandates.

The group marched from the Customs House to City Hall protesting required mask wearing, which has been instrumental in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Charleston Police Department (CPD), the protest of around 50-75 people was permitted.

CPD says that the march was peaceful, and no incidents were reported.