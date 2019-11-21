Providing free holiday meals to military families

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A non-profit organization is doing its part to make sure no military families go hungry this holiday season.

Operation Homefront is teaming up with Food Lion to give out meal kits to military families.

Each kit includes non-perishable food items, as well as a gift card for the rest of the groceries needed for a holiday feast.

On Thursday, more than 100 kits were donated at the convention center at Embassy Suites in North Charleston.

The Holiday Meals for Military program began in 2009 and has grown from 500 meals to 10,000 nationally.