Public comment wanted for Highway 41 Intersection Design Concept

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials are looking for your feedback about a project aimed at accommodating an increase in projected traffic volume and enhance corridor safety along Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant.

The Highway 41 and Highway 17 Intersection Design Concept is a top priority for Charleston County, the Town of Mount Pleasant, and the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The project team has evaluated several intersection design concepts to improve traffic flow and safety at the intersection of Highway 41 and Highway 17.

The public now has an opportunity to review and provide comment on the recommended design concept.

You can view video of the recommended intersection design concept by visiting www.hwy41sc.com.

The video provides an overview of proposed improvements to the Highway 41 and Highway 17 intersection, as well as the surrounding intersections at Hamlin Road, Brickyard Parkway, Gregorie Ferry Road, Winnowing Way, and Porchers Bluff Road.

Charleston County encourages citizens to comment online or by:

Email: Hwy41SC@gmail.com

Hotline: 843-972-4403

Mail: Highway 41 Corridor Improvements Project, 4400 Leeds Avenue, Suite 450, North Charleston, SC 29405

Input from the public on the intersection design concept will be considered as Charleston County continues to evaluate two alternatives for the Highway 41 Corridor Improvements project, Alternative 1 and Alternative 7a, which were recommended for evaluation under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process.

The findings of this environmental report, as well as the proposed alternative to move forward for construction, will be presented at a public meeting in October 2019.

The date and time of this public meeting will be announced in the coming weeks.