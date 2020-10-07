Public comment wanted on the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor West Project mitigation plan

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A highly congested stretch of roadway between West Ashley and North Charleston could soon see some changes.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation began virtual interviews with a Community Advisory Council representative on Wednesday regarding the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor West Project.

The 10-mile connection between West Ashley and North Charleston is known as one of the most congested stretched in South Carolina.

It remains one of SCDOT’s top priorities statewide.

Over the past year, SCDOT has worked with the CAC to identify potential impacts and provide guidance on potential improvement measures that will benefit the impacted communities. CAC meeting conversations have focused on ways to lessen the impacts to the environmental justice neighborhoods of Ferndale, Highland Terrace, Liberty Park, and Russelldale.

While the community mitigation plan is in draft stages, SCDOT needs to receive the community`s input about the plan between now and January 15, 2021. Feedback from the community will be used to shape the final plan.

Residents or business owners may call or text 843.258.1135 (to schedule appointments with experts) at the project office. The I-526 WEST community office is located at 5627 Rivers Avenue (Gas Lite Square) and is open Mondays through Fridays from 10:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m.

SCDOT has introduced online tools to engage everyone (webpages show community commitments, a forum, survey, and office staff). Visit: https://www.526lowcountrycorridor.com/west/community-commitments/