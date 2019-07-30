Public invited to meeting discussing new rules for boat landings

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The public is invited to a discussion on new ruled at public boat landings in Charleston County.

Charleston County Council wants to amend a bill to add that it is illegal to consume alcohol at public boat landings.

They also want to add that it is illegal to discharge firearms at boat landings unless you have permission.

County Council will revise the penalties pertaining to these violations Tuesday night.

You are invited to voice your questions and concerns at this meeting in the Beverly T. Craven Council Chambers.