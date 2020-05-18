Public pools in SC reopen Monday, but swimmers must follow guidelines

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Public pools are open for use for the first time in months.

It comes as part of Governor Henry McMaster’s announcement last week that close-contact businesses and pools could reopen across the state.

In Charleston County, the Park West and R.L. Jones Center will be open Monday with some restrictions:

You must have a pool membership or lap pass

You must shower before entering the pool

You can only lap swim

Only one swimmer is allowed per lane

Guidelines say person-to-person interaction and activities between members of separate households should be limited and social distancing of six feet between them should be practiced.

Commonly used surfaces such as bathrooms, doors, handrails, ladders, gates, lawn chairs, drinking water fountains, picnic tables, etc. should be cleaned and disinfected between each use by a different person, or at a minimum, once a day.

You can find a full list of requirements on the AccelerateSC website.