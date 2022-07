CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County officials will host a public safety job fair Wednesday.

Job seekers will be able to meet and greet with county officials, ask questions, and apply for open positions on site.

The following positions featured are:

9-1-1 Telecommunicators

Firefighters

Firefighter Engineer

EMTs

Paramedics

Inventory Control Specialist II

The job fair will happen from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 4045 Bridge View Drive.

More information can be found here.