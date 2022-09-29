CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Publix super markets on Thursday announced that select stores will be closing Friday as Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in the Lowcountry.

In a statement, Publix said “as always, our priority remains on the safety of our associates, customers and communities. We will continue to monitor Hurricane Ian and its projected impacts and will make a decision on reopening these stores tomorrow afternoon.”

The stores are expected to re-open on October 1, if conditions permit.

The following stores will be impacted:

Charleston,/ N. Charleston

  • Riverland Market, 1411 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC
  • Ashley Landing Mall, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston, SC
  • Merchants Village, 520 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 
  • 10 Westedge, 10 Westedge St., Charleston, SC  
  • Point Hope Commons, 730 Hopewell Dr. , Charleston, SC
  • Daniel Island Town Center, 162 Seven Farms Dr., Charleston, SC
  • Palmetto Pavillion, 8409 Dorchester Rd., N. Charleston, SC 

Summerville

  • Oakbrook Shopping Center, 1575 Old Trolley Rd., Summerville, SC
  • Paradise Shoppes of Summerville, 1585 Central Ave., Summerville, SC
  • The Market at Cane Bay, 1724 State Rd., Summerville, SC

Mt. Pleasant 

  • Queensborough Shopping Center, 1000 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC
  • Publix at North Point, 1435 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC
  • The Shoppes at Park West, 1125 Park West Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 

Moncks Corner

  • Moncks Corner Marketplace, 2830 Hwy 52, Moncks Corner, SC

Goose Creek 

  • St. James Shopping Center, 208 Saint Jaimes Ave., Goose Creek, SC

Johns Island

  • West Ashley Place, 3642 Savannah Hwy, Johns Island, SC

