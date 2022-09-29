CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Publix super markets on Thursday announced that select stores will be closing Friday as Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in the Lowcountry.
In a statement, Publix said “as always, our priority remains on the safety of our associates, customers and communities. We will continue to monitor Hurricane Ian and its projected impacts and will make a decision on reopening these stores tomorrow afternoon.”
The stores are expected to re-open on October 1, if conditions permit.
The following stores will be impacted:
Charleston,/ N. Charleston
- Riverland Market, 1411 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC
- Ashley Landing Mall, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston, SC
- Merchants Village, 520 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC
- 10 Westedge, 10 Westedge St., Charleston, SC
- Point Hope Commons, 730 Hopewell Dr. , Charleston, SC
- Daniel Island Town Center, 162 Seven Farms Dr., Charleston, SC
- Palmetto Pavillion, 8409 Dorchester Rd., N. Charleston, SC
Summerville
- Oakbrook Shopping Center, 1575 Old Trolley Rd., Summerville, SC
- Paradise Shoppes of Summerville, 1585 Central Ave., Summerville, SC
- The Market at Cane Bay, 1724 State Rd., Summerville, SC
Mt. Pleasant
- Queensborough Shopping Center, 1000 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC
- Publix at North Point, 1435 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC
- The Shoppes at Park West, 1125 Park West Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC
Moncks Corner
- Moncks Corner Marketplace, 2830 Hwy 52, Moncks Corner, SC
Goose Creek
- St. James Shopping Center, 208 Saint Jaimes Ave., Goose Creek, SC
Johns Island
- West Ashley Place, 3642 Savannah Hwy, Johns Island, SC
