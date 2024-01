Update: CCSO announced all roadways reopened around 3:52 p.m.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) issued a traffic alert following a pursuit that ended in a collision at Hwy 78 and Shipley Street.

Deputies said they were in pursuit of a suspect when the collision occurred.

CCSO announced traffic is backed up toward I-26 and drivers should find an alternative route.

This story is developing. Count on 2 for more updates.