CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Highway Patrol investigated a 2-vehicle collision on Hwy 78 near Ingleside Blvd that resulted in the death of a motorcyclist on Nov. 18.

Officials say the collision occurred around 8:21 p.m. on Saturday.

Master Trooper Gary Miller says a person driving a 2021 BMW Motorcycle was on Hwy 78 trying to escape from Charleston County Sheriff officers. The motorcyclist disregarded the officer’s traffic signal near Ingleside Blvd and struck a 2021 Buick Enclave.

The driver of the Buick was unharmed but the motorcyclist died at the scene.