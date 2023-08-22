CARTA shared the following photo to Facebook teasing to the upcoming ‘mobile art galleries’ (Credit: CARTA)

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) buses will soon feature student art from Charleston County School District (CCSD).

CARTA and CCSD are teaming up to transform CARTA buses into ‘mobile art galleries’ featuring student artwork from grades K-12.

“Art and public transit are powerful in their ability to move us,” CARTA Board Chairman Mike Seekings said.

According to CARTA, the goal of the partnership is to bring awareness to public school art programs provided by CCSD.

“We are excited to shine a light on the incredible talent of our local students and the importance of investing in critical art programs like those provided by Charleston County School District,” Seekings said.

“Education in the arts goes beyond the classroom and benefits not only our students but all members of the community,” Charleston County School District Assistant Academic Advisor for Visual and Performing Arts Dr. Shelly Goughnour said.

Community members will have a chance to see the ‘mobile art gallery’ on CARTA buses throughout its service area.