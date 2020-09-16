Quintin Washington of ‘Quintin’s Close-ups’ captures alleged assault on video

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local YouTuber Quintin Washington of ‘Quintin’s Close-ups‘ was allegedly assaulted while walking in Downtown Charleston Tuesday.

According to Washington, the incident happened near King and Market Streets around noon.

Washington said that he was speaking on the phone with a friend as he passed some juveniles riding bikes. Washington made a comment about how the kids should be in school, which apparently offended them.

As Washington continued walking, he says that the kids followed him, shouting insults. He began filming, at which point Washington says one of the juveniles rode up to him and knocked his iPhone out of his hands.

The situation escalated, as Washington recounts, with the juveniles throwing rocks at him, and eventually swinging at him.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating.

