R.L. Jones Center hosting free family fun night

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Recreation Department is holding a “Fri-Yay Function” from 6:00-8:30 p.m. at the R.L. Jones Center.

“Cannonballs and Kick-Flips” will feature a dive-in movie, where guests can watch a family friendly movie while swimming in the indoor pool. The movie will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Additionally, the first ever Skate Park After Dark will begin at 6:00 p.m. Guests can enjoy music, demos, and free skating. There will also be a taco truck.

Those skating are reminded to bring a helmet, knee pads, and elbow pads in order to participate.