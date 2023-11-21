CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A rabid bat was recently found in a Daniel Island neighborhood.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a bat found near Crown Pointe Street and Barfield Street earlier this month has tested positive for rabies.

Health officials do not believe any people or pets were exposed to the bat.

The bat was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on Nov. 9 and was confirmed to have rabies on the 13th.

If you, someone you know, or any pets have come in contact with this bat or another animal that potentially has rabies, you are asked to call DHEC’s Public Health Charleston office at (843) 953-4713 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

As a reminder, DHEC says you should never handle a bat or any wild or stray animal – whether alive or dead – with your bare hands.

Any bat that could have had potential contact with people, pets or livestock should be safely trapped in a sealed container (such as a Tupperware, jar with lid, small box taped shut, etc.) and kept cold, not frozen, the agency said.

State health officials say you cannot tell if a bat, or any other animal, has rabies by simply looking at it. Rabies must be confirmed in a laboratory.

Unusual behavior in bats that might indicate the animal has rabies would include daytime activity, inability to fly and being found in places they are not usually seen, like in your home or on your lawn.