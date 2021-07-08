Rabid Raccoon confirmed in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Thursday announced that a rabid raccoon has been confirmed in Charleston County.

The raccoon was found on Cusabo Island near Folly Beach. No human or pet exposures have been reported at this time.

Rabies Program Team Leader Terri McCollister said that wild and stray animals should always be given “plenty of space.” Wild animals in need should be handled by professionals, “such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or wildlife rehabilitator.”

All pets should be kept up-to-date on rabies vaccinations.